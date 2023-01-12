GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is revamping its rewards program with more opportunities for points and a longer time to use them.

The popular Michigan-based grocery chain announced in a Thursday press release that it would be changing its mPerks program. Now, customers can earn points for every dollar spent on most items, excluding things like alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, and home delivery or pickup fees. Rewards holders will also be able to earn points for every qualifying prescription filled, instead of for every five.

While points used to expire every 45 days, Meijer has doubled the time customers can use them, to 90 days. People can choose when and how they would like to redeem their points.

The revamped rewards program will begin in Southeast Michigan on Jan. 16 and other Midwest markets will be phased in through January and February.

Any points or credit mPerks holders have already collected will be automatically applied to the new program with the same value.

You can sign up for the mPerks program at Meijer’s website.