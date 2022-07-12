Commissioner Jon O’Connor walks out of the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting on July 12, 2022. (Courtesy city of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A commissioner walked out and the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting adjourned early Tuesday evening after continued interruptions.

During public comment, a woman spoke about police and community relations. Other people attending the meeting started to yell out her, prompting Commissioner Jon O’Connor to get up and swear at them.

“I’m done with this (expletive)” the First Ward commissioner said as he walked out.

When asked about him leaving, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said she cannot control his actions.

More interruptions from protesters ended up causing the meeting to adjourn early.

This is not the first time this year the commission has adjourned early. A meeting in April was ended early due to people protesting the death of Patrick Lyoya. Another meeting in May was also cut short after protesters started chanting.

Later that month, bricks and graffiti were left at or near commissioner’s homes, including O’Connor’s.

— News 8’s Madeline Odle contributed to this report