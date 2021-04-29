Medical company to create 200 jobs in moving HQ to Grand Rapids

A rendering of the Doug Meijer Innovation Center, which is under construction on the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids. (April 29, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A medical technology company will sink $30 million into moving its global headquarters into a development on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile.

Bold Advanced Medical Future Health, referred to as BAMF, will be one of the tenants at the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building on Michigan Street at Monroe Avenue. It expects to create more than 200 jobs, it said in a release in conjunction with West Michigan economic development agency The Right Place, Inc.

The Innovation Building, expected to open in February of next year, will be 210,000 square feet. BAMF will occupy 35,000 square feet of that.

BAMF operates in theranostics and radiopharmacy — that is, radioactive drugs and radiation therapy like those used in the treatment of cancer. It will bring advanced radiopharmacy technology to the Innovation Center, as well as a molecular imaging clinic and theranostics clinic.



“The BAMF Health Precision Medicine Platform is considered the first and only platform of its kind in the world,” BAMF Health founder and CEO Dr. Anthony Chang said in a Thursday statement. “We are eager and honored to bring BAMF Health’s lifesaving technology to patients in 2022. Our approach to achieve intelligence-based precision medicine will focus on effective therapies through precise and early diagnosis. It will guide patients to the most effective treatment, prevent unnecessary procedures and side effects, improve quality of life and outcomes, and reduce cost.”