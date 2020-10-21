Med school stands as monument to Secchia’s dedication to community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can find the name of Peter Secchia on buildings around West Michigan. Perhaps the largest is the Secchia Center at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine on the Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids.

Secchia, a former U.S. ambassador and businessman, died Wednesday morning. He was 83.

“He led by example. Community mattered so he dedicated himself to improving the community. The struggles of others mattered, so dedicated himself to lessening it,” Dr. Norman Beauchamp, executive vice president for health sciences at Michigan State, said. “He’s a two-time Marine, MSU Spartan. He really got things done in the industry, but at his core he really cared about making the world better and he saw that education was one really important way to do that.”

An undated courtesy photo shows the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine Secchia Center in Grand Rapids. (MSU)

Secchia and his wife donated a large chunk of the $90 million needed to erect the medical school building on the Medical Mile.

“What Peter allowed us to do is to double the size of MSU’s medical school from 100 students a year to 200 students a year,” Beauchamp said. “Being in place for 10 years, that’s 1000 new doctors, most of which stayed in the state.”

In addition to training the next generation of doctors and bringing jobs to Grand Rapids, the Secchia Center was also the catalyst and inspiration for the MSU medical research center further done Michigan Avenue on the Medical Mile.

“By bringing together the medical school, the research center, now the Grand Rapids Innovation Park, we’re going to bring economic growth that’s so important to people now more than ever,” Beauchamp said.