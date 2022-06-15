GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been almost 20 years since the movie “Mean Girls” hit the big screen.

Now, “Mean Girls, the Musical” is making its way to the state as part of Broadway Grand Rapids’ season. It’s the story of 16-year-old Cady Heron, the new kid at a suburban Chicago high school, trying to find where she fits in.

The stage show is an adaption of the film, complete with “the plastics,” the math nerds and all the quotable one-liners you remember. Added in is high-energy musical numbers and soaring ballads.

From left to right, Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), Jonalyn Saxer (Karen Smith), and Danielle Wade (Cady Heron) and the National Touring Company of “Mean Girls.” (Courtesy Jenny Anderson via Broadway Grand Rapids)

From left to right, Danielle Wade (Cady Heron), Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen Wieners), Nadina Hassan (Regina George), Jonalyn Saxer (Karen Smith), Mary Kate Morrissey (Janis Sarkisian), and the National Touring Company of “Mean Girls.” (Courtesy Jenny Anderson via Broadway Grand Rapids)

Danielle Wade (Cady Heron) and Adante Carter (Aaron Samuels) in the National Touring Company of “Mean Girls.” (Courtesy Joan Marcus via Broadway Grand Rapids)

“Mean Girls” runs from June 21 through June 26 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

For a conversation with “Mean Girls” star English Bernhardt, who plays Cady Heron in the musical, watch the video in the player above.