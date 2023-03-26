Meals on Wheels of West Michigan hosted its second annual March for Meals on March 26, 2023, at Millennium Park.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More money has been raised to make protect older adults across West Michigan.

Meals on Wheels of West Michigan hosted its second annual March for Meals on Sunday at Millennium Park. The mission is that no senior goes hungry or is forgotten.

Registration and additional donations from the event will help provide home-delivered meals to older adults.

Staff and volunteers say the money is more than just about the food, it’s about social connection.

“There are so many times our delivery drivers are the only persons these people are seeing in their day and so making sure they are doing okay and to put a smile on our seniors’ faces is so much more than dropping off that one meal,” Shannon Heads, board chair, said.

Meals on Wheels offers a variety of healthy meal choices. There are also congregate dining sites in areas across Kent and Allegan counties.

“Events like this help make that possible. these funds really do directly into making meals for seniors in the community,” Head said.

If you would like to donate, visit the March on Wheels website.