GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit and killed on US-131 in Grand Rapids late Thursday night, according to state police.

Around 11 p.m., Michigan State Police tweeted that troopers were on the scene of a fatal crash on northbound US-131 at Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids. Police said the driver of a disabled vehicle tried to walk across the highway but was hit by a vehicle headed north.

At 10:48 p.m., MDOT tweeted that the freeway was closed after the Hall Street exit because of a crash.