MDOT seeks input for US-131 between 28th St. and S-Curve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State transportation officials are asking for the public’s feedback on a segment of US-131 between 28th Street and the S-Curve.

The Michigan Department of Transportation put out an online survey to identify issues and needs on US-131 in Grand Rapids and Wyoming.

The survey is part of a Planning and Environmental Linkages study, which looks at environmental factors, economic goals, community needs and traffic issues early in the planning process. More information about the study is available on MDOT’s website.

The survey, which is also available in Spanish, is available online until Feb. 8.