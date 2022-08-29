GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Environmental Action Council is looking for volunteers to help clean up the community.

The 19th annual Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup is a weeklong campaign that will start on Sept. 10 with a kickoff celebration on the Gillett Bridge, across from Gerald R. Ford Museum. Mayors from Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood and other communities will take part. There will also be lunch and a beer garden.

Groups of five or more can sign up to adopt a site to clean — on their own schedule — any time the following week. WMEAC will provide cleanup materials.

For more information and to sign up, go to wmeac.org/mayors-cleanup.

For the full conversation with Kyle Hart, the education programs manager for WMEAC, watch the video in the player above.