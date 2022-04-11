GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is waiting with the public to see the video of a Grand Rapids police officer shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya.

“I would like as much of the video that legally can be released be released. That to me is what transparency is about,” she said.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

Since the shooting the family and members of the community have demanded the video be released. They marched from Boston Square to the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation on Saturday.

The mayor was pleased by how peaceful the demonstrations were and is anticipating more to come after the video is released.

“I respect people’s right to march and to gather and to protest,” Bliss said. “Anytime you see a tragic death on video it’s painful, and I anticipate people are going to have really strong emotions, grief and anger and sadness. We’re committed to doing what we can to make sure that there’s is accountability, whatever the facts show.”

Mayor Bliss, along with several other city leaders, attended a forum Sunday afternoon about Lyoya’s death. She wanted to be present for the community and was able to speak with the family for the first time while there.

She’s asking the community to join her in respecting the process of the investigation, though she understands that might not be easy.

“It’s just really hard when we are still waiting and I get that,” she said. “I fully respect it. It’s holding those frustrations at the same time wanting to see a just outcome once we have all of the information. I believe we can do both.”

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss speaks with News 8’s Gabrielle Phifer on April 11, 2022.

Bliss hasn’t spoken with the police chief since last week.

She’s aware of another planned march to the city commission meeting on Tuesday and is welcoming space for anyone that would like to make a public comment.

While this incident has been a painful experience for everyone, she hopes the video, whatever it might show, will help the city move forward.

“My hope is that it strengthens our community and we identify things that we can do better and do differently in the future,” Bliss said.