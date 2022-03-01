Mayor Bliss delivers State of the City address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss gave her State of the City address on Tuesday night, ahead of the President’s State of the Union address.

Bliss called this an “exciting time” for the city because of the developments happening, as well as neighborhoods coming back to life.

She said the city’s goal is to keep building a community that’s safe, stable and makes sure everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

“What really excites me today is that Grand Rapids is now firmly on the map as an up-and-coming, forward-looking city with great heart,” Bliss said.

Bliss said estimates show that Grand Rapids’ population will grow by 4% over the next few years, so affordable housing needs to be a priority.

Watch the entire State of the City speech on Grand Rapids’ Facebook page.