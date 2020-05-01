May Day protest in downtown Grand Rapids Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of activists gathered in Grand Rapids Friday to protest the challenges they say the immigrant community faces.

The protesters meet around 12 p.m. near Lincoln Park on Bridge Street NW in the John Ball area. Many of the demonstrators decorated their cars with signs to take part in the vehicle parade.

Several of the protesters are part of Movimiento Cosecha, which is a group that draws attention to issues facing the immigrant community.

Dozens of demonstrators are in cars, protesting challenges they say the immigrant community face. Several are calling on lawmakers to allow illegal immigrants to have drivers licenses. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/MVlTWtxO1I — Donovan Long (@DonovanLongTV) May 1, 2020

One demonstrator said he is using his voice and presence to call on lawmakers and those in position of power to adopt some type of legislation to allow immigrants to have drivers’ licenses among other government benefits.

“I wanted to shame other white people into behaving in the moral upstanding way that a lot of people think that they do,” said Mike LaRowe. “I want other people like me need to know that our position of privilege comes with a responsibility to help those who need help.”



Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were present at the event.

On Thursday, GRPD said officers would work to ensure people can peacefully express their First Amendment rights in a public forum while maintaining safety and access to essential services like hospitals.

The department also reminded people who do not need to leave their homes for work or essential needs should follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.