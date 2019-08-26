Max, Bella, Buddy are popular dog names in W MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Max, Bella and Buddy are among the most popular dog names in West Michigan, according to county records.

Monday is National Dog Day, which is a philanthropic day that aims to celebrate all dog and educate the public about the number of canines in need of a home.

To celebrate the occasion, News 8 asked officials in 10 counties about popular dog names licensed within their municipalities.

Some counties sent a self-reported list of popular pup names. For other counties, News 8 reviewed records to determine the most favored dog names.

Other popular dog names in the area include Daisy, Bailey and Molly.

However, some West Michiganders opt to go against the grain when naming their animal best friends.

Some of the more unique names registered to West Michigan dogs include Jake From State Farm, Pancake, Princess Blueberry Bubble Gum and Senior Fluffy.

Check out the following list of popular dog names (along with other canine facts) in 10 West Michigan counties:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Bella

Lucy

Buddy

Molly

Sadie

Max

Bailey

Charlie

Daisy

Bear

Fun fact: 209 dogs have been licensed with the name Bella in Allegan County from July 1, 2015 through July 12, 2019. Ninety-six dogs have been registered with the name Bear during the same time period.

BARRY COUNTY

Buddy

Spirit

Rusty

Katie

Casper

Shilo

Annie

Tommy

Chip

Sweetie

Fact: Michigan law states all dogs 4 months or older must be licensed.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Bella

Buddy

Lucy

Sadie

Molly

Max

Daisy

Abby

Maggie

Sophie

Some of the more unique names include General Patton, Gypsy Rose, Hagrid, Hot Fudge Sundae, Iceburg, Princess Blueberry Bubble Gum, Whimpy and Weird Harold.

IONIA COUNTY

Buddy

Molly

Max

Sadie

Daisy

Bear

Maggie

Jake

Bella

Duke

Fun fact: 1,520 dogs have been registered with the name Buddy in the county. As of July 23, 609 have been licensed with the name Duke.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Bailey

Buddy

Charlie

Cooper

Daisy

Harley

Max

Rocky

Zoe/Zoey

Zeus

Other popular names include Abby, Angel, Bear, Bella, Buster, Coco/Cocoa, Cody, Duke, Emma, Ginger, Gizmo, Gracie, Shadow, Sophie, Teddy, Toby, Tucker, Winston, Molly, Murphy, Oliver, Oscar, Riley and Rocky.

KENT COUNTY

Bella

Max

Lucy

Buddy

Molly

Daisy

Cooper

Bailey

Charlie

Zoey

Some of the more unique names include Bacon Bites, Booger Bear, Coach Izzo, Frosty the Snowman, Fuzzy Lumpkins, Omar Mutt Face and Spaghetti.

MONTCALM COUNTY

Buddy

Molly

Max

Bear

Sadie

Jake

Maggie

Daisy

Lady

Sassy

Fun fact: the top three dog breeds in the county are lab, beagle and chihuahua.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Bella

Buddy

Max

Molly

Daisy

Lucy

Bailey

Maggie

Charlie

Bear

Some of the more unique names include Action Jackson, Baby Rosebud, Barack Obama, Barley Hops, Budweiser, Cactus, Chili Pepper, Colby Jack, Deja Vue, Dr. Seuss, Fancy Pants, Georgia o’Keeffe and Jake From State Farm.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Bella

Charlie

Lucy

Max

Bailey

Molly

Sadie

Buddy

Cooper

Daisy

Some of the more unique names include Copper Dooper, Cookie Buddy, Frankenstein, Handsome Jack, Inspector Morse, Jack and the Giant Slayer, Pancake, Utah and Velocity.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Bella

Buddy

Max

Daisy

Lucy

Sadie

Molly

Bailey

Chloe

Bear

Some of the more unique names include Confetti, Cornbread, Forrest Gump, Hank the Tank, King Louie, Noodles, Senior Fluffy and Tea Cup.

