GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A black-tie masquerade ball is coming to downtown Grand Rapids for a good cause.

The event will support Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis. It will features entertainment, champagne, light hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.

The masquerade will be held Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Bar Divani, located at 15 Ionia Ave SW Suite 130 in downtown Grand Rapids. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased in advance at bidpal.net.

