Marywood Health Center announces permanent closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Dominican Sisters have announced that they are permanently closing their Marywood Health Center in Grand Rapids.

The licensed nursing facility will be closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the facility’s population, reimbursement rates and hospital referrals to decline.

“This has been an extremely challenging time for Marywood Health Center. It was built and staffed for 49 residents, but now the center is caring for a very small number of individuals … We are deeply saddened by this, but the growing financial difficulties mean that we simply cannot continue to accept and care for patients,” Sister Sandra Delgado, prioress for the Dominican Sisters, said in a statement.

Marywood Health Center has been providing clinical care, rehabilitation therapy and spiritual care to patients recovering from illnesses, injuries, strokes and surgeries since 2013.

Owners of the facility say patients will be safely discharged to their homes or to other facilities. Employees will be offered career counseling and assistance in searching for new jobs. Employees will also be eligible for unemployment benefits.

“While we are saddened at having to close Marywood Health Center … We are gratified and take pride in our history of providing quality, compassionate health care to thousands of residents and their families over our seven-year history,” Debra Howell, the facility’s administrator, said.

More information on the Dominican Sisters and the closing of Marywood Health Center can be found by calling Mary McLoughlin at .616.698.0748 or by emailing Mary.T.McLoughlin2015@gmail.com.