Senior housing to replace Marywood Campus Motherhouse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Dominican Sisters have decided to redevelop their Marywood Campus Motherhouse in Grand Rapids to provide affordable housing for senior citizens.

The sisters announced Monday they have agreed to transfer ownership to Third Coast Development and the PK Development Group so the campus can be changed into a state-of-art senior community.

“Our agreement with 3CPK honors the original intent for the Motherhouse, which was built not only as housing for the Sisters, but as a place of mission and ministry. Over the years we have devoted space in the building to share our ministries with others, including Dominican Center at Marywood a spirituality center which offers programs and accommodates meetings and conferences for organizations throughout West Michigan as well as Dominican Chapel/Marywood, which is open to the public for worship and prayer,” Sister Sandra Delgado, prioress for the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids, said in a statement.

While plans have not been finalized, redevelopment should start in about 18 months.

The sisters say they will continue to live in other parts of the campus and will still operate Aquinata Hall assisted living and the former Marywood Health Center.

The Motherhouse also contains the Dominican Center, which hosts retreats and conferences. It’s not yet clear what will happen to that. It may have a spot in the redeveloped facility or it could move elsewhere.

The Dominican Chapel/Marywood in the Motherhouse may close altogether, but there are two other chapels on campus where the sisters and others could worship.

“While the composition of the property will change, neither our mission nor our ministries are tethered to the bricks and mortar of our buildings. This is an initial step with many additional decisions yet to be made. We cannot predict at this point what our ministries will look like, but we look forward to all the new ways they will continue, including this next phase with 3CPK and the senior community they will build. We will be interested in continued work with them in the future,” Delgado said.