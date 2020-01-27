Mary Free Bed teams up with Indiana-based health system

Undated courtesy photos of, left to right, Beacon Health System’s Elkhart General and Memorial hospitals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital announced a new collaboration with an Indiana-based health system.

Under the agreement, Mary Free Bed will manage the adult inpatient rehabilitation programs at Beacon Health System’s Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart and Memorial Hospital in South Bend, according to a Monday news release.

A Mary Free Bed director will lead the program at both hospitals. Physicians and clinical liaisons will also be helping hospital staff in Indiana, the release said.

Beacon’s current staff will continue to work with patients at Elkhart General and Memorial hospitals, according to Mary Free Bed.

The Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Network, which includes more than 30 Michigan hospital, is one of the largest rehabilitation systems in the country, the release said.