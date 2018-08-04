Mary Free Bed sports rehab one-stop shop for athletes Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital recently started a sports rehab program. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is expanding its services to help a growing number of athletes in West Michigan.

The hospital recently started a sports rehabilitation program to meet the increasing demand of patients who need help on physical, mental and emotional levels — a one-stop shop for athletes.

Director of Sports Rehabilitation Terence Reuben said the program is unique because it is divided into four components: traditional rehabilitation, sports psychology, performance and a wheelchair-adaptive sports program.

“When you have something that you’re dealing with, it’s nice to just go to one place where you can get all your needs met,” Reuben said. “As clinicians, we can (communicate) to each other to make sure (that athlete’s) needs are being met at a physical, mental and emotional level.”

Mary Free Bed is attempting to run a program where patients can get all their questions answered in one place.

Programs are specialized to each patient’s needs to ensure they make the right transition back onto the field.

“On the psychology side, there's a balance of when you have an injury,” Reuben said. “Sometimes you don't recover as fast as you should, but you still want to compete, and how do you maintain that competitive edge without losing it all?

“So you may walk in here and be a completely good competitive athlete but just missing an edge.”

More information on the program can be found on Mary Free Bed’s website.