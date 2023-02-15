GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed has teamed up with Gilda’s Club to host a series of workshops on cancer.

These free workshops aim to educate and provide resources for those suffering from cancer and their loved ones. The first workshop in the series focuses on how to have these conversations with different healthcare providers.

“Comprehensive rehabilitation programs help patients physically, mentally and emotionally during their journey,” the director of the program Dr. Meagan Smith said in a statement.

Some of the topics that will be covered in the first workshop include: Communicating with your medical team, advocating for yourself or a loved one, asking the right questions and cancer rehabilitation.

The courses are expected to be held quarterly and will allow patients and their friends and family to learn more about several issues they may face.

“There are a lot of things to consider when faced with a cancer diagnosis, not just for the person living with cancer, but also for their family and support network,” said Wendy Wigger, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids president.

The first workshop will be held Wednesday at the Mary Free Bed Professional Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.