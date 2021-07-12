Mary Free Bed holding job fair, interviews this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a great opportunity for nurses this week: Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is holding an in-person job fair.

Nurse team leaders will be on hand to hold on-the-spot interviews and could offer jobs that same day.

Mary Free Bed has full- and part-time jobs available for RNs, LPNS, nurse technicians and other positions.

Berny Jose says working in a rehabilitation setting is different in that health care workers get the opportunity to help patients from the start to the completion of their recovery.

The job fair is happening Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mary Free Bed’s west entrance at 235 Wealthy Street SE.