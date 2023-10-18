GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College nursing students can now have their final year of tuition paid for if they sign up to work one year at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation.

The program is open to students in GRCC’s associate degree and practical nursing programs.

“When our students get help with tuition, they’re able to focus on their education and ultimately are better prepared for the workplace,” Michelle Richter, director of GRCC’s Nursing program, said in a statement.

Mary Free Bed said the program will direct more nurses into the workforce and improve patient services.

The U.S. needs more nurses, Mary Free Bed said, pointing to federal data suggesting there will be more than 203,000 registered nurse openings each year through 2031.

The GRCC already has a similar scholarship program through the University of Michigan Health-West. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services also has a nursing academy program with 10 Michigan colleges that gives students up to $40,000 in tuition assistance if they work part-time at Pine Rest during school and two years full-time after graduation.