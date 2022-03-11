Mary Free Bed fundraising gala set to make in-person return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fundraising gala for Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is returning this weekend as an in-person event for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Thrive, the eighth annual gala supports a specific program at Mary Fee Bed each year. The money raised this year will benefit the hospital’s Betty Bloomer Ford Cancer Rehabilitation program.

It’s an inpatient and outpatient program. Doctors said it helps those with mobility, physical or emotional challenges following surgery or chemotherapy.

Organizers said they hope to raise more than $300,000, but doctors said any amount would make a difference.

“The funds that will be raised at this gala will allow us to continue program development and also outreach with those patients so that they can get the programs they deserve,” said Meagan Smith, attending psychiatrist and cancer rehabilitation program director at Mary Free Bed.

According to Mary Free Bed, the gala “will feature musical entertainment by Joe Carroll, who has appeared in numerous Broadway and off-Broadway shows, regional productions and TV shows.”

The sold-out gala will be held at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday. News 8’s Donovan Long will emcee the event.

“To see a personal story. To hear from people, to see them thriving, to see them getting their lives back, that is what Thrive succeeds at,” said Jocelyn Dettloff, development director at Mary Free Bed.