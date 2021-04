GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 70 patients at Mary Free Bed were fitted for special bicycles Saturday morning.

Mary Free Bed held their annual Bike for the Rest of Us event, where therapists helped patients of all ages were fitted with appropriate biking equipment that match their physical needs.

The event has been going on for more than 20 years, and had more than 50 volunteers — including Mary Free Bed nurses and staff — this time around.