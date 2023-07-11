GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed is expanding its hospital with more rooms and extra staff.

The hospital is building out its sixth floor to serve more patients, adding 28 private inpatient rooms for rehabilitation. The 25,000 square-foot-expansion will take nine months, MFB said.

The expansion comes after the hospital says it has seen rising numbers in patients and population.

With the growth, MFB is also hiring 15 acute care nurses, as well as additional clinical and support service roles.

The space on the sixth floor had already been shelled out during a two-year- expansion project of the west addition that was completed in 2015.

The addition is set to be completed in September, the hospital said.