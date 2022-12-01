GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Market Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being closed for several months for construction.

The road was open Thursday morning between Fulton and Oakes streets. It comes after Fulton Street, including the bridge, was reopened last week.

The $20 million project to lay new sewer lines and repave the roads began in March. At the time, it was set to take until August. It was then extended until early November, with the city saying it had to unexpectedly remove old utility boxes. A second extension was because of additional water main work that needed to get done.

The project will help pave the way for new developments like the proposed outdoor amphitheater along Market, the city says.