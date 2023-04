Crews work to fix a sinkhole on Market Avenue SW in Grand Rapids on April 11, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of Market Avenue SW in Grand Rapids is closed as crews repair a sinkhole.

The city said Tuesday that both directions of Market Avenue are closed at Godfrey Avenue SW to about 200 feet south of the intersection due to “urgent repair” for an “emergency sinkhole in the roadway.”

The only way in and out of the area is from the I-196 Market ramps, according to the city.

It’s unknown when the portion of Market Avenue will reopen.