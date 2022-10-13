GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-based cannabis shop is holding a pumpkin drive donation to benefit children at two West Side schools.

Pharmhouse Wellness will donate more than 200 pumpkins to Sibley and Stocking elementaries on Oct. 20.

“At the core of Pharmhouse, we really believe in connecting with community and giving back,” founder Casey Kornoelje said. “I also think that cannabis operations can be good neighbors and also connect with the community as well as children, the youth. That is where the idea of pumpkins came in. We wanted to do something festive and something that would give back.”

For those who are 21 years of age or older, two free Michigrown prerolls are also available for a pumpkin donation.