Marijuana home delivery begins Friday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan-based marijuana shop will begin home deliveries on Friday in Grand Rapids and surrounding communities.

While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and many other officials are urging people to stay home as much as possible, many businesses are boosting up delivery efforts. Freddie’s Marijuana Dispensary is one of them.

The shop is based in Genesee County but will now begin delivery services in Grand Rapids. Orders need to be placed two days in advance using Freddie’s website and they must be for $200 or more with no delivery charge.

State mandated limits of 2.5 ounces of marijuana per day are still in place. The customer placing the order must be the one receiving it when the delivery is made.

“I love what we do and I really want to pass on my passion or Freddie’s to anybody that lives in this state, so that they can take a look at that and say, ‘Wow this is what I want,'” said Barry Goodman, co-owner of Freddie’s Marijuana Dispensary.

Deliveries will take place between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. beginning May 8 and continue each Friday.

More information can be found online.