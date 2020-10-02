Margaux revamps, reopens dining area at JW Marriott

An undated photo taken by Dan Ham shows the updated interior of Margaux at JW Marriott in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than six months after closing under a state order aimed at preventing coronavirus, the JW Marriott’s Margaux is once again welcoming dine-in guests.

Margaux marked its reopening Thursday with a redesigned dine-in area, new cocktails and updated menu. The milestone came almost an exact year after Margaux opened, replacing six.one.six.

The Grand Rapids restaurant had been taking advantage of the summer weather by serving guests outside on the jdek.

“Now that the weather has changed, we are ready to take advantage of our beautifully renovated restaurant,” Margaux general manager Elle Wadel stated Thursday.

The “refreshed” setting now includes velvet-wrapped seating, exposed gray brick, brushed metal finishes and a marble bar. The new dining area seats 53 guests; the Margaux Lounge can fit another 46 guests.

The new menu still features French-inspired foods with the new addition of “high demand” classics from predecessor six.one.six to the lunch menu, including sushi rolls and tacos. New dishes include red-wine braised beef short rib with carrots, pearl onions, button mushrooms, bacon lardon and potato puree; a charred strip steak with black truffle fries and herb butter; and a Scottish salmon wrapped in a flaky pastry with white wine sauce.

Wadel says food supply shortages that have impacted other restaurants have not affected Margaux, which she says is using more ingredients from local farms this year than in 2019.

Like other restaurants, Margaux is following health and safety guidelines set by local and state health officials, which includes requiring masks while moving throughout the restaurant and limiting capacity to 50%.

Margaux will continue to offer takeout service. As for dining in, reservations are strongly recommended but not required.

The restaurant is open daily for dinner, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Margaux’s lounge open until midnight on weekends. Lunch is served weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and brunch is available Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.