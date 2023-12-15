GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of Grand Rapids nonprofits are building a campus centered around workforce development and housing on the city’s southeast side.

“49507 has been the most underinvested area for decades and there are so many good people here that want to have hope,” Dennis Van Kampen, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries, said.

More opportunity is on its way to Grand Rapids’ 49507 zip code.

“At the city, we call this one of our neighborhoods of focus,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said.

On Friday, staff with Mel Trotter Ministries, Next Step of West Michigan, as well as business and government leaders, dedicated a new 15,000-square-foot manufacturing center at the intersection of Garden Street and Jefferson Avenue.

“This will be a place where the businesses will come in and they will train people in manufacturing and people will do manufacturing here,” Van Kampen said.

The building will be used by several companies and $800,000 in federal funding will help create 32 new jobs.

“The target population here are people who are experiencing homelessness, they’re living in poverty, they’re working but they’re not making enough to really move forward in their life,” Van Kampen said.

One of the businesses that will utilize the facility is Grandville-based Jireh Metal Products. As the company offers job opportunities, Mel Trotter will assist with developing those workers.

“If you think about team members that will come to work, they come there with their entire lives,” Michael Davenport, CEO of Jireh Metal Products, said. “Partnering with Mel Trotter on the workforce development side will allow us access to experts, job coaches, and individuals that can help our team members traverse life.”

The manufacturing facility isn’t the only thing planned in that neighborhood. Mel Trotter is in the process of building the Next Step of West Michigan Campus, which will also include a workforce training center and housing.

“We’re building 10 workforce development apartments, we’ve already built four homes, and then we’re going to build Grand Rapids’ first tiny homes community,” Van Kampen said.

Van Kampen said the entire project is about giving people options and hope.

“We do what West Michigan does. We see a problem; we attack it, and we make things better. This is an example of that,” Van Kampen said.

The tiny home community and workforce training center are both planned to be completed by the end of next year. The manufacturing facility is expected to become operational in January.