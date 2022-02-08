Manufacturer looks to expand, add jobs in Grand Rapids

Images presented during the Grand Rapids Economic Development Project Team meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 shows what Action Tooling’s new facility might look like.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A manufacturer that has spent more than 30 years in Grand Rapids is looking to expand.

Action Tooling plans to build a 15,400 square-foot facility on a vacant piece of land at 3100 Ken-O-Sha Industrial Park Court SE, next to its current site. The new building would house larger equipment to allow the business to service up to 50 tons of tooling — five times larger than what it can currently handle.

The owners are seeking a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption for the project, which is expected to cost $2.6 million for construction and another $2 million for operations equipment.

The expansion is expected to create 15 jobs with an average wage of $30 per an hour, according to a memo from the Economic Development Project Team. Action Tooling currently employs 25 people.

Action Tooling started in 1997 Action Mold & Machining. The veteran-owned business’ name changed when it was acquired by Sybridge Technologies, a company that focuses on high-tech and manufacturing solutions for mobility, life sciences, technology and service industries. Sybridge plans to use Action Tooling to help reach its goals in the technology and services area.

Following the Economic Development Project Team’s discussion Tuesday, the project goes next to Grand Rapids City Commission, which will consider scheduling public hearings about the proposal during its next meeting Feb. 22.