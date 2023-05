GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man with dementia who was last seen near Rockford around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Johnny Bolden, a Grand Rapids resident, drives a 2008 Cadillac Seville with cracks in its windshield. The license plate is 9182K2.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.