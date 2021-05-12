Man who was first to be charged in Grand Rapids riot sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids last year has been sentenced.

Adrian Baker was sentenced to 120 days in jail, three yeas probation and $6,000 in restitution.

In March, he pleaded guilty to a charge of rioting. Other counts of larceny and vandalism were dismissed.

Baker was the first person charged in connection to the riot on the night of May 30. Authorities said at the time that he damaged and stole a sign from the Biggby Coffee on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle.

More than 100 businesses were damaged in the riot, as were some police cruisers that were set on fire. In all, officials estimated the cost of the riot at around $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

