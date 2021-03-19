Man who was first to be charged in Grand Rapids riot pleads guilty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another of the 22 people charged in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids last year has pleaded guilty.

Adrian Baker pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of rioting. Other counts of larceny and vandalism were dismissed.

Baker was the first person charged in connection to the riot on the night of May 30. Authorities said at the time that he damaged and stole a sign from the Biggby Coffee on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle.

More than 100 businesses were damaged in the riot, as were some police cruisers that were set on fire. In all, officials estimated the cost of the riot at around $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

Three more of the 22 suspects in the riot, Clare Newhall, Ronald Raymond and Byron Castaneda, has already reached plea agreements. Raymond was supposed to be sentenced March 16, but the proceedings have been moved back to March 30. Castaneda’s sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

Baker’s sentencing is scheduled for May 12. He could spend up to a decade in prison.