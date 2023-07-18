GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been fined over a quarter of a million dollars and will spend time in prison for stealing a U-Haul and leading officers on a two-county chase last September.

Robert Gallup of Kentwood will face up to 10 years in prison for unlawfully driving a vehicle away, fleeing a police officer, five counts of felonious assault and a count of malicious destruction of police property, according to the Ottawa County Circuit Court Clerk.

He faces fines of $252,175.25 for the destruction of property, fleeing and assault charges and another $4,622 for unlawfully driving a vehicle away.

The charges stem from a police chase on September 9 that started with Walker police investigating a stolen motorcycle. Officers started struggling with Gallup and fired rounds at him. It was later determined he had been hit in this gunfire.

Gallup then drove off in a car but soon ditched it and swam across the Grand River. From the other side, in Georgetown Township, Gallup stole a U-Haul from a couple who was moving out of an apartment.

He led Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on a chase where he hit multiple cruisers, other vehicles, street signs and mailboxes.

A deputy eventually shot at Gallup and the U-Haul stopped when disabled by a deputy. Gallup was arrested and brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker did not charge the Walker officer who shot Gallup, saying he was justified in his use of force.