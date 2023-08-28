GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of murdering a metro Grand Rapids woman last year before fleeing to Mexico has pleaded no contest.

On Monday, Yenly Garcia pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and felony firearm for the murder of Mollie Schmidt, 33, who was missing for over a week before her body was found in his apartment. He faces a minimum sentence of 23 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.

An undated courtesy photo of Mollie Schmidt. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Schmidt was reported missing on Aug. 21, 2022. Investigators believed she may have been with Garcia. After multiple attempts to contact Garcia, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police searched his home on 44th Street in Wyoming on Aug. 30 and found Schmidt’s body.

The medical examiner later testified in court that Schmidt was in an “advanced state of decomposition” by the time he performed the autopsy on Aug. 31. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, the ME said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies learned that Schmidt had had contact with Garcia on Aug. 20 at 8:45 p.m. Her phone had pinged off a cell tower near his apartment around 10:20 p.m. and then powered off. His phone was off before she arrived.

On Aug. 21, Garcia’s phone was active near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit before it was powered off, the affidavit said. Agents said he was by himself at the time. He was later seen heading southwest toward Texas but on Aug. 25 was seen on an ATM video attempting to use Schmidt’s debit card at her bank in the city of Wyoming, the document said. Police went on to say Garcia later attempted to use her debit card in southern Michigan before heading toward Texas.

Garcia, 45, was arrested in central Mexico just north of Mexico City in early September.