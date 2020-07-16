Man who died in Grand Rapids shooting identified

A shooting on Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue in Grand Rapids on July 15, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators have identified the man who died in a Wednesday shooting as 23-year-old Martell Deon-Daajon Phillips of Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Wealthy Street and Diamond Avenue SE.

Authorities said the alleged shooter called the Grand Rapids Police Department and surrendered without incident.

The killing marked Grand Rapids’ 19th homicide of the year. That’s one more than the city saw in all of 2019.

Additional details about the shooting have not been released.