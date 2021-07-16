Man who broke into business during GR riot sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the nearly two dozen people charged in connection to the riot that broke out in Grand Rapids last year will serve prison time.

Kyree Robertson, 25, was sentenced Thursday to 23 months in prison with credit for 180 days served.

On May 25, he pleaded guilty to riot and breaking and entering a building with intent. A count of lying to a police officer was dismissed.

Robertson was the last of 22 people charged in connection to the May 30, 2020, riot in downtown Grand Rapids. Authorities say he broke into an ophthalmology office on Monroe Center and stole glasses.

Many of the criminal cases are still working their way through the justice system.

In all, more than 100 businesses were damaged in the riot and several police cruisers destroyed when they were set on fire. In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.