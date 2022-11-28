GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted for the murder of a Grand Rapids mother of five.

Patrick Jones, 30, has been charged with open murder and weapons charges in connection to the shooting death of Tamiqua Wright, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

An undated photo of Tamiqua Wight courtesy family.

Wright, 30, was killed near Eastern Avenue north of 44th Street after 1 a.m. on Oct. 11.

Jones is currently absconding on parole from the Michigan Department of Corrections in a separate incident, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD Detective Unit at 616.456.3380, the MDOC Absconder tip line at 844.362.8477 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.