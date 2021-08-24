Man wanted in Jackson County triple homicide arrested in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the man wanted in connection to the deadly shootings of three men in Jackson County was arrested in Grand Rapids.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that Zacharie Scott Borton, 43, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Monday on 3rd Street NW near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Police records show Borton is being lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

Borton was wanted in connection to the deadly shootings of three men who were found dead at a house in Grass Lake, east of Jackson, Sunday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette identified the victims as 80-year-old Delmar Eugene Fraley, 70-year-old Edward John Kantzler and 70-year-old Michael George Pauli.