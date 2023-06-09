GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted for shooting and killing a woman in Grand Rapids last week has been arrested, police say.

Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa, 27, was arrested Friday in the Chicagoland area by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and is lodged in an Illinois jail, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Bernal-Sosa faces first-degree murder and weapons charges in the May 31 death of Leah Gomez. Police say he shot her in her car in the parking lot of Loose Leaf Lofts on Commerce Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

Bernal-Sosa is the father of Gomez’s child. At the time of the shooting, he was already wanted for failing to show up to a court after being accused of strangling her in Wyoming last year.

According to court documents, an acquaintance of Gomez was on the phone with her when the shooting happened. The acquaintance said he heard Gomez say Bernal-Sosa had an AR-15 and told him to get out of her car. The caller then heard five to six gunshots and the phone went silent.

Gomez, 22, was recalled by family as energetic and funny, with her aunt saying she was a “lovely person who wears her heart on her sleeve.” She left behind a 1-year-old daughter who has disabilities.