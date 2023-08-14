GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Monday and faces charges for the April shooting death of another man in Grand Rapids, according to police.

Vincentea Mansfield, 34, was arrested after police executed a search warrant on East Beltline Avenue SE near 28th Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. He faces charges of open murder, felony firearm and weapons charges.

An undated courtesy photo of Edward Antoine Kennedy.

The charges stem from a shooting on April 27 that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Edward Antoine Kennedy. Officers arriving at the scene on Worden Street between College and Madison Avenues said a man had been shot several times. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, Kennedy was at the scene. At the time, police said they believed the victim and the shooter knew each other.

“I hope this arrest can bring some closure to Edward Kennedy’s loved ones,” said Grand Rapids Chief Eric Winstrom in a release. “When a life is taken, our detectives are committed to bringing accountability and justice for the victim, the family, and the community.”

Mansfield also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation from an unrelated incident, police say. He is listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry and the Michigan Department of Corrections lists him as a parole absconder as of May 9.

He has not yet been arraigned.