Man tied to GR homicide victim might be in Atlanta

Posted: May 02, 2019 02:15 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person of interest in the Grand Rapids shooting death of two women might be hiding in Georgia.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Cathy Williams says authorities have learned Derrell Demon Brown has connections in the Atlanta-area and he might be staying there.

Police have sent a news release to media outlets in Atlanta to spread the word, Williams said.   

The bodies of 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin were discovered inside a home on Sheldon Avenue SE on March 13. They had suffered gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Authorities have been trying to track down Brown, who had been living at the home and was dating Baber-Bey.

Brown is wanted on a felony warrant for receiving and concealing a stolen gun. A judge has ordered that if police pick him up anywhere in the country, he must be extradited back to Grand Rapids. 

Silent Observer is offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to Brown’s arrest. 

Brown, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, goes by a number of aliases, including Darryl Robinson, Carter Brown, Derrick Brown, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright and Jay.

He has a history of domestic violence, including a brutal assault on a girlfriend in 2005. 

Anyone who has information should call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

