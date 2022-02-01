Man takes plea deal after Amazon delivery van robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the two men charged in connection to an Amazon delivery van theft in June has taken a plea deal.

Demarion Brewster, 18, took a plea deal on Nov. 4 for a year in Kent County jail, with a credit for 171 days. He must pay a total of $1,198 in various fines and fees. He was sentenced Dec. 15.

On June 28, police got a report from 21-year-old Amazon driver Lawrence Clay that someone had stolen his van at gunpoint. The merchandise reported stolen was about $9,685. Brewster was identified as the suspect and tracked to his home. His fingerprints were found all over the van. At the time, Clay claimed he did not know Brewster, according to court documents.

Later, Brewster admitted to knowing Clay and also admitted he knew of his intentions to steal the van. He reported that he lied to police on the 911 call where he had said he was carjacked, court documents said.

Brewster was charged in July with auto theft, larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, and conspiracy to commit larceny. Clay was also charged with auto theft, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Clay was offered a plea on Jan. 24 and has a hearing on Feb. 28.