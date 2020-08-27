Man stabbed multiple times in GR; suspect sought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Front Avenue NW and Pearl Street NW for a report of a man bleeding from his head. When officers arrived, they found the victim covered in blood with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, told authorities he was stabbed on Front Street. He was taken to the hospital where is listed in stable condition.

The police department said officers are searching for the suspect and the relationship to the victim is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD investigators at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.