Man stabbed, killed in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was stabbed and killed on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Sunday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Bates Street SE near Franklin Street SE.

Officers found a 55-year-old man who been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe there was an argument between individuals prior to the stabbing, according to a GRPD news release.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Sunday’s deadly stabbing marks the third homicide in Grand Rapids this year.