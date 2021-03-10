2 stabbed in Grand Rapids; suspect sought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two people were stabbed in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the stabbing happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cutler Street SW and Division Avenue.

Police first told News 8 that a man was stabbed then later said a man and woman were stabbed during the incident.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries police said are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was last seen running northbound away from the scene. No description of the suspect was released.

It’s unknown what led to the stabbing or the relationship between the suspect and victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.