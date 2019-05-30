Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Grand Rapids

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities respond to a stabbing in Grand Rapids Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities respond to a stabbing in Grand Rapids Thursday, May 30, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a person who stabbed a man in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Franklin Street SE and Geneva Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that the suspect walked up to the victim from behind, tried to rob him then stabbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

No suspect description was provided.