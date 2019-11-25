Man sought in 2 Grand Rapids armed robberies

Surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection to two armed robberies in Grand Rapids. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s identifying a suspect in two armed robberies in Grand Rapids.

The first happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday at a business in the 1200 block of Leonard Street NW between Alpine and Walker avenues, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

The second happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at a business in the 1500 block of Alpine Avenue NW between Richmond and Myrtle streets, the release said.

In both crimes, police said the suspect entered the business and showed a black and silver handgun.

Surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection to two armed robberies in Grand Rapids. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

Victims described the suspect as man in his mid to late teens, around 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, glasses and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.