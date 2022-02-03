Man shows up at hospital with a gunshot wound

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police learned of a shooting that happened today after a man showed up at a hospital.

The man came into Butterworth Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:45 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened on Powers Ave. NW near 11th St. NW. All injuries were non life-threatening.

The victim says he was inside of a car when the shooting happened. His vehicle was found with bullet holes in it. He was being cooperative, police said.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.